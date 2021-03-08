Jan. 22, 1928 — March 4, 2021
BRANDON — Helen G. Welsh, 93, of rural Brandon, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. Born: Jan. 22, 1928 to Paul Gregory and Alta Lavina (Ohl) Shannon. Marriage: May 16, 1958 to Kenneth Lee Welsh (d. 2002) at Nashua.
Survivors: 3 sons, Kenneth, Kevin (Trish) and Kelly (Julie) 1 granddaughter, 1 great grandson, 1 brother, Cecil Shannon and 1 sister, Joyce Leininger.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Memorial may be directed to the family. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.