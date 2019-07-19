MAYNARD — The West Central Senior Citizens met July 16 at the Maynard Community Hall with 16 present. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes from the last meeting were approved.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scored going to Helen Hillman and Kathryn Cannell.
Lila Grummit was the host. Garnet McKibbin will be next week’s host.
Area seniors who enjoy playing 500 are always welcome to join the West Central Senior Citizens. The group meets each Tuesday, April through November at noon at the Maynard Community Hall.