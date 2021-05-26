Hellman’s Juicy Burger

Ingredients:
½ c Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise
2 lbs. ground beef or ground turkey
½ c plain dry breadcrumbs
1 envelope Lipton® Onion Soup Mix
8 hamburger buns
Directions:
1. Combine mayonnaise, breadcrumbs and soup mix in bowl.
2. Mix mayonnaise mixture into ground beef; shape into 8 patties.
3. Grill or broil until done. Serve burgers on buns.
4. Tip: For a delicious creamy barbecue sauce topping, combine ¼ cup barbecue sauce with ½ cup Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise. Spoon on juicy burgers and enjoy!