With this weekend’s cold blast, I hope you have to spend as little time as possible outside! This coming week will provide us with a taste of arctic chill, so please plan accordingly!
This last Monday I chaired the subcommittee meeting for House File 77, which student drivers with no home internet access can be permitted to drive to places with internet access when their school classes require it. The destination is limited at no more than 10 miles. This can be helpful, especially since the past year had the pandemic affect in-person school attendances. We passed this bill out of subcommittee under the condition of allowing a few amendments.
I was also a subcommittee member for House File 157. This bill proposes to give law enforcement officers the ability to issue citations to drivers who are hindering a good flow of traffic by driving slower in the left lane of a four-lane highway under normal conditions and circumstances.
A third subcommittee I was a part of was for House Study Bill 167, which will improve tax credits for beginning farmers. This study bill will improve the lease of agricultural land which includes improvements to any buildings, structures, or fixtures that are suitable for use in farming on any size parcel of agricultural land. It will also increase the number of years a taxpayer may participate in this program from 10 to 15 years. These years can also apply retroactively to participants previously approved by the Iowa finance authority.
These are just a few examples of what we are working on in the legislature, hoping to make life a little better for everyone.
Hope you all keep warm, safe, and healthy!