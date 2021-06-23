Greetings to all of our new residents and families in Keystone. Our homes and rentals are filling up quickly, and we have some lots bought in the new addition that may spur some activity this Summer/Fall.
Our Keystone EMS and Fire crews are still in desperate need for volunteers. Contact them or City Hall if you have any interest.
Newsletter email / if you would be willing to get these newsletters by email instead of mail, please contact Angie at keyclerk@netins.net and give her your email address.
Dogs — Sorry, but dogs still continue to be complained about. Barking at inappropriate hours, rushing residents, roaming into other resident’s yards, not cleaning up after them, and letting them out on streets without a leash. Please be respectful of our town residents and do a better job of policing this if you are a dog owner.
Yards:
Mowing — this is now our #1 complaint. Please try to keep your yards cleaned up, and mowed throughout the mowing season before your grass gets to an inappropriate height. We have many in town right now that need to be mowed, even with the lack of rain. Trim the high weeds around fences, houses, and other buildings as well.
Clean up — Many yards also continue to have sticks, logs and junk items in them that need to be removed.
Yard Waste Pick-up — If you are doing limbs, try to bundle them up for ease of getting picked up. If you are doing yard clippings, leaves etc, please put them in biodegradable bags or a container to dump from so it can be picked up easier, rather than just setting it on the ground.
Hydrant Flushing — will be done this summer. Check our website and the sign on the edge of town for impending dates.
Water Bills — please try to get these paid on time or contact us with a plan.
Firemen Breakfast — Mark your calendar. Sunday July 18th @ the Fire Station. 7-11 a.m. Free Will Donation. Support their mission of aiding residents.
2nd Annual Keystone Car Show put on by the “Hooligans” car group. August 8th. Proceeds to benefit the Fire Dept. Truck Fund. 8:00 — 2:00 p.m on Main Street and surrounding streets as needed. Those that live on Main Street, try to move your cars to another street that day. Breakfast / 7:00 — 11:00 and lunch / 12:00 — 2:00. All years of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Clean Up 2 Opportunity — A program is being looked at by the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition in August for Eight Days of Hope, where they are looking to bombard Benton County with up to 2,000 volunteers to help build “HOPE”. These house needs do not have to be derecho damage related. They can be as simple as painting, building a fence, siding, windows etc. No income guidelines — but must be home owned — and they do not do mobile homes. You can also become one of those volunteers. Call City Hall if you want on the list. We are only the middle person, and will let you know if you call to get on the list if it works out by those attempting this task of a healing opportunity.
City Superintendent — Many have been asking. The town has been getting the basic tasks done with volunteers and hired help. We still have our water being done by a qualified person. Jamey is doing a lot of those extra tasks after work and on weekends. We hope to find someone with the plowing skills and water sampling skills needed for our town very soon.
- Hope this above information helps in some way.
Enjoy the summer…. Erin Jans — Mayor