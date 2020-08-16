As communities in south Benton County continue to clean up the damage left in the aftermath of a derecho on Monday, local organizations and vendors are stepping up to provide food and drink to residents in towns such as Van Horne.
“We provided sack lunches to those who were helping clean up the town, but now people are now on their own,” Marty Junge, Mayor of Van Horne said. “We are gaining. We have major damage in town, but the tree removal is good. All the help we can get is appreciated.”
On Saturday, Drew Fish and members of the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association rolled into town to serve up burgers and hotdogs for residents seeking hot food. Along with the Buchanan Cattlemen’s Association, the group served up over 3,500 burgers throughout the south half of the county from Friday to Saturday. Pastor Dave Lingard of St. Andrew Lutheran Church stopped by to pick up food for his neighbors out doing work and praised the effort the cattlemen put in with providing hot meals to the community.
“It’s a blessing to have the Cattlemen come out to cook for our community,” Lingard said. “People just want a sense of normalcy or just a sense of community. When you’re tired and working all day, it feels good to get a good, hot meal to go.”
Helping hands continued to arrive in Van Horne on Sunday as Kacena Farms set up their food truck in front of the Van Horne Community Center to serve free biscuits and gravy, grilled tenderloins, loose meat sandwiches and chips. Among their customers in the morning were Scott and Keith Ferry, cousins from Girard, OH working as linemen for Valley Electrical Consolidated. They traveled 10 hours in their truck and were assigned to help replace lines in Van Horne. After grabbing a bite from Kacena Farms, they donated Gatorade and ice for residents to enjoy.
“This area is definitely up there in terms of damage I’ve seen, so I knew it was time to get to work,” Scott said. “It’s business as usual for us, but what we’ve noticed is different here is hospitality compared to a lot of places. It feels good to restore normal life to everybody here by getting the power back on.”
Keith also noted the “generous hospitality” of Iowans and enjoyed the quick meal from Kacena Farms out of the back of their truck. The two linemen have been on the go since arriving in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and received their assignment to Van Horne.
“The first thing I thought about was anyone hurt and how long it would take to get these people’s lives back to normal,” Keith said. “Everyone out here has been very helpful and generous with us. We just want to return the favor.”
Moments later that morning, a Hy-Vee van arrived on site to leave cases of water and snacks for Van Horne residents. According to Chris Desaulniers the Corallville 1 Hy-Vee, over 10 vans are making their way across Benton and Linn Counties to distribute food to communities without power. All supplies were donated by suppliers.
“We are just trying to get this out to people who need the help right now,” Desaulniers said. “This is what Hy-Vee is about. Whenever somebody needs help we're trying to do as much as we can and be out there.”
Estimates on damage are being calculated, but Junge believes it will be in the 10 million range “easily” before the restoration is complete. Junge acknowledged that Van Horne “will never be the same” after the derecho destroyed 100 years worth of trees in 30 minutes.
“There are houses that will need to be torn down because of the damage,” Junge said. “This isn’t a two-month fix. We are likely looking at several years, but I’m confident we can do it.”