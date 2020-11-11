Rawson Behel was last seen on November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. driving a white 2017 Ford Escape SE with Iowa license plates IPR134. Behel left a Vinton residence driving to Sam's Club in Cedar Rapids. Behel was wearing jeans, hooded sweatshirt and Carhart coat. Behel is 80 years old, white male, 5'8" 190 points, gray hair, blue eyes and in good health.  