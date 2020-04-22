July 16, 1944 — April 20, 2020
EDGEWOOD — Henry (Hank) Francis Bockenstedt, Jr. ,75, of Edgewood, died at his home, Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1944, in Dyersville, to Henry Sr. and Louise (Rolfes) Bockenstedt. On April 15, 1967, He married Alma Forst at Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Henry served in the U.S. Marine Reserves for 6 years.
Survivors: wife Alma, four children, Burke, Adam, Abel and Amber; eight grandchildren, a brother, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.