FAYETTE – Ashley Hickman has been promoted to head softball coach for the Peacocks. Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell announced the promotion as the national search came to a close. Hickman served as the assistant coach for the Peacock softball program last season.
“I am excited to promote Coach Hickman to the head coaching position for the Peacocks,” said Hartzell. “After an exhaustive and nationwide search that included head coaches and assistants from all three NCAA levels, Ashley rose to the top and is the correct choice for our program and University. She brings a lot of experience as a head coach and knows our program, players and the Northern Sun Conference helping to lead the team into the postseason last year.”
Upper Iowa finished the 2019 campaign with a 23-24 record overall and a 15-15 mark in the NSIC earning the No. 8 seed in the NSIC Softball Tournament. In the middle of the season, the Peacocks went on a nine-game winning streak, which began on April 5 and lasted until April 15. The run included sweeps over Southwest Minnesota State, Wayne State, Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston. UIU was able to earn splits with MSU Moorhead, Northern State, Concordia-St. Paul, Sioux Falls and St. Cloud State in addition to their final wins of the season with a sweep of UMary. Sophomore first baseman Katie Crogan earned a spot on both the All-NSIC Second Team and the All-NSIC Gold Glove Team after leading the team in almost every major offensive category including hits (40), home runs (7), RBI (33), batting average (.412), slugging percentage (.691), on-base percentage (.467) and total bases (67).
“I am excited for the challenge that this position will bring,” said Hickman. “The NSIC is a strong, well-built conference and I look forward to continuing the success that we have had in the past. I am grateful for the opportunity that President Duffy, Vice President for Athletics Hartzell and the hiring committee have given me.”
Hickman continued, “Our program goal is to continually move forward by bringing in talented student-athletes. We want to recruit student-athletes that can build off the players we have now and help the team rise in the conference. I am ecstatic to bring future Peacocks on campus and show them the exciting things we have going on in our program.”
Prior to arriving in Fayette for the 2018-19 academic year, Hickman spent four seasons as the head softball coach at McPherson College. During her final two seasons, Hickman guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back winning seasons and berths in the KCAC championships. The Bulldogs recorded a 3-1 record against teams ranked in the top 25 under Hickman’s guidance in the 2018 campaign. In her final season at McPherson, Hickman saw six of her student athletes named to All-KCAC teams including two first teamers and one being recognized on the NFCA NAIA All-Region III first team. Hickman was named McPherson’s Head Coach of the Year for her work during the 2015-2016 season.
Before starting at McPherson, Hickman spent two years as a graduate assistant for the Tabor College Blue Jays where she worked with the pitching and catching unit, infielders, and out of state recruitment. Under her guidance, Hickman saw two players receive all-conference honors in 2013 and three players receiving similar recognition in 2014.
As a player, Hickman spent two seasons pitching for the Jay Hawks at Kansas University, recording 18 strikeouts over 43.2 innings of work. Prior to her time at Kansas, Hickman played two seasons at Cowley County Community College where she was a two time NJCAA All-American and winning the Jayhawk East Conference MVP in 2010.
Hickman’s husband, Billy, is the offensive coordinator at Luther College in Decorah. Together, they have one son, Bo.