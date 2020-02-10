Class 1A’s top 10 — 1. Easton Valley (6); 2. WACO, Wayland (3); 3. West Fork, Sheffield (1); 4. Lake Mills; 5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1); 6. South O’Brien, Paullina; 7. St. Mary’s, Remsen; 8. Montezuma; 9. Martensdale-St. Marys; 10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap.
Class 2A’s top 10 — 1. West Sioux, Hawarden (8); 2. Treynor; 3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2); 4. Van Meter (1); 5. Camanche; 6. Boyden-Hull; 7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 8. Aplington-Parkersburg; 9. West Branch; 10. Western Christian, Hull.
Class 3A’s top 10 — 1. Marion (7); 2. Carroll (1); (tie) Assumption, Davenport (3); 4. Norwalk; 5. Mount Vernon; 6. Pella; 7. Glenwood; 8. Clear Lake; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. Winterset.
Class 4A’s top 10 — 1. Iowa City, West; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. Dubuque, Senior; 4. Waterloo, West; 5. North Scott, Eldridge; 6. Cedar Falls; 7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln; 8. Waukee; 9. Dubuque, Hempstead; 10. Valley, West Des Moines.
— The Associated Press