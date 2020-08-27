CLASS 2A District 4
Center Point-Urbana at Independence (non-district game)
Charles City at New Hampton (non-district game)
Crestwood, Cresco at Waverly-Shell Rock (non-district game)
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, Calmar (non-district game)
Oelwein at Union, La Porte City (non-district game)
Waukon at Decorah (non-district game)
CLASS 1A District 4
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs (non-district game)
North Linn, Troy Mills at Jesup (non-district game)
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg (non-district game)
Saint Ansgar at Osage (non-district game)
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Denver (non-district game)
CLASS A District 0
CLASS A District 4
Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg (non-district game)
Starmont at East Buchanan, Winthrop (non-district game)
CLASS A District 5
Alburnett at North Tama, Traer (non-district game)
Bellevue at Northeast, Goose Lake (non-district game)
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi at MFL MarMac (non-district game)
CLASS 8 District 3
Central City at Springville
Don Bosco, Gilbertville at West Central, Maynard
Easton Valley at Janesville (non-district game)
Kee, Lansing at Central, Elkader
Midland, Wyoming at Dunkerton