VINTON - There will be some new signage on Vinton's W 3rd Street bridge in the next couple of weeks.
Vinton council members received a letter from Rose Danaher, Middle Cedar Watershed Project Coordinator, during last Thursday's council meeting.
As part of the Middle Cedar Watershed project, the Benton-Tama Nutrient Reduction project is a special water quality project managed by the Benton County Soil and Water conversation District and the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
"The goal is to improve water quality and help Iowa meet it's Nutrient Reduction Strategy," Danaher explained. "Our focus area includes seven streams in Benton County. It is thought that when people associate a name with a creek they are more likely to value the resource so we have begun adding stream name signs to bridges across the county.
"Most of our signs wlll be on county highways, but we would like to include the City of Vinton as well since Hinkle Creek runs through town," Danaher wrote. "Ideally one would be placed facing each direction on the Hinkle Creek Bridge on 3rd Street." The size of the sign is 24 x 24.
The Watershed project would cover the cost for the post and the materials. Danaher's letter also stated that if the City of Vinton was interested signs could be placed on the 4th Street bridge as well.
Scott Meyer, Vinton street superintendent, was asked his thoughts about putting up the signs. "I'd like to use our post," he told council members during the meeting, but didn't have any other concerns about the request.