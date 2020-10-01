Ashley Hinson’s Saturday looked typical of a mother of two young children during an Iowa fall day. She and her husband Matt took their two sons, Max and Jax, to Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins during Sunflower Days to enjoy the giant slide, the corn palace, but maybe not the haunted house this time.
“Jax wanted to go do the haunted house, but was too chicken to go in,” Hinson chuckled. “I did it and it was fun. Both my children love the corn palace. It’s like the ball pits we used to have at McDonalds growing up. Jax loved the zip line and Max enjoyed going down the big slide on his rug. We try to come here every year.”
Hinson, a former news reporter and current Iowa legislator, was taking a Saturday to enjoy time with her family, but even then was open to talking with the media about topics such as the August 10 derecho, which ripped through Benton County and her hometown of Marion.
“It's staggering how many buildings, not just trees, have been damaged,” Hinson said. “Taking that next step for farmers is hard as harvest begins. One of current legislative constituents has a brother who farms here in Benton County. What he told me was their biggest concern is they've lost some much crop anyway they're gonna do so much damage to their machinery. Some half to harvest their damaged crops just to get their relief checks.”
Bloomsbury Farm was hit by the severe storm and forced to close their doors for a time to get repairs started. Even as they were open to the public on Saturday, Hinson noted damage to a nearby roof and throughout the grounds. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, area businesses have struggled and that has gone unnoticed to her as is among several reasons she is running for Congress against Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer this November.
“Businesses right now are looking for long term certainty because if they're going to make big investments to grow their business and expand, they need that certainty,” Hinson said. “In the Iowa legislature, we passed a liability bill that helps businesses who are operating the right way and doing everything they could to help prevent the spread of the pandemic, so that they could open their doors in a safe manner. I want to go into Washington D.C. to go to bat for small businesses like Bloomsbury Farm, to advocate for policies that give them certainty to grow, expand and create jobs to keep our economy moving forward.”
With a month until the election, Hinson stated she is focused on hearing what people have to say and getting her message out on social media when it's not possible to be out campaigning. Hinson and Finkenauer have debated once and the former hopes another chance for debate comes ahead of the November 3 election for Iowa’s District 1, which includes Benton and her home Linn County. According to Hinson, she has visited 18 counties in three weeks.
But for Saturday, it was about enjoying some family time and supporting a local business, as many families were doing on Saturday on the family-owned farm.
“If you look at Iowa values, they are about families,” Hinson said. “Everybody wants to be able to let their kids have fun. For Bloomsbury Farm to be open is a visible sign Iowa is ready to move forward, restore our way of life, rebuild our economy and spend time with our families.”
To learn more about Ashley Hinson and her campaign for Iowa District 1, check out her website at www.ashleyhinson.com.