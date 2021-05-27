U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) stopped at Vinton-Shellsburg High School auditorium for a town hall meeting on Tuesday, drawing constituents from both sides of the aisle and fielded a variety of questions.
“It’s my job to hear your stories and go back to Washington D.C. to tell them those stories,” Hinson said. “I believe there’s a disconnect between what’s happening there and the people who have never set foot in Iowa.”
Hinson stated she has introduced “more than 100 pieces of legislation” since taking office on January 3, noting “dozens” were bipartisan bills she believed reflect “Iowa values” such as hard work, opportunity and freedom.
“I will never be afraid to push back policies I believe are wrong for Iowa,” Hinson said. “Right now my priorities are making sure we have our economic recovery off on the right track.”
Before opening for questions, Hinson went on record voicing her concerns for securing the southern border with Mexico, support of Payment Protection Program (PPP) legislation and advocating for veterans.
“Securing our border in my mind means continuing the construction of the border wall while balancing technology with traditional border enforcement,” Hinson said. “When I look at my first five months, I’ve tried to stand up for taxpayers, stand up for the safety of our communities, and fight for rural America by amplifying your voice.”
The audience included local residents, Linn County residents who traveled over to speak their thoughts and high school government students. Hinson heard concerns over a solar farm to be created in the county and what Hinson’s office could accomplish with any federal monies for the project. The $2 trillion infrastructure bill being introduced by Democrats in the legislature was brought up by several attendees.
“Only about a quarter of that nearly $2 trillion package is actually infrastructure spending in the traditional sense,” Hinson said. “My goal is to make sure we’re refocused on those priorities. Iowans need safe roads and bridges. Our farmers and manufacturers need sound infrastructure to be able to get their products to market. I don’t want to see what I call ‘fluff and free stuff’ in these bills.”
Hinson called out comments from colleague Marjorie Taylor-Greene comparing COVID-19 preventative measures to Nazi Germany forcing those of Jewish descent to wear the Star of David before the beginning of the Holocaust. When asked about social justice, Hinson referred to a bill package being developed in the Senate her office is watching.
“I’m 100 percent in support of our law enforcement and 100 percent and I’m also 100% against police brutality,” Hinson said. “If there’s one thing that I’ve heard from the sheriffs and law enforcement that I’ve talked to, it’s that they also don’t want the bad actors. We have a lot of police officers out there every day who are putting their lives on the line to keep our community safe. We won’t tolerate racism and we won’t tolerate bad cops.”
A question arose from a Marion resident about Hinson’s vote against HR 1195, protecting healthcare workers and social workers from workplace violence according to the constituent. Hinson stated she believed certain provisions in the bill were “unconstitutional” and offered to review those provisions with the constituent. Hinson also stated the bill was not fully considered on the House floor.
A Vinton-Shellsburg student asked about what Hinson was doing to address sexual assault in the military. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, a veteran and survivor of sexual assault, has been vocal with this topic and has proposed legislation to combat sexual assault in the military, receiving bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress and from Hinson.
“We don’t think anybody should be sexually harassed in the workplace,” Hinson said. “I’m happy to keep driving awareness about it.”
A resident of Robbins addressed Hinson on several comments regarding the recent announcement several Dr. Suess books would no longer be printed due to concerns by the estate for racial stereotypes, which Hinson criticized. Other criticism pointed at Hinson revolved around recent claims the Biden Administration had quarterly goals to reduce meat consumption in the US significantly. Hinson responded her message was to combat “inflammatory comments from the left” and thanked the resident for attending.
Hinson also explained her position on opposing a commission by Congress to investigate the events of January 6 that lead to Congress being breached. She explained being at the Capitol during a joint session of Congress and denounced the violence which took place.
“That’s not acceptable to me,” Hinson said. “(Speaker) Nancy Pelosi chose not to bring a piece of legislation to the floor on January 12 to start a commission to investigate. Since then, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Secret Service and the Capitol Police have moved forward with investigation. They have briefed members of Congress. Over 400 arrests have been made and I understand 100 more arrests are in the pipeline. I think we need to let those investigations play out, and justice is being served.”
The event was closed with recognition to the high school students for being in attendance before Hinson moved on to a similar event in Oelwein scheduled for that same morning. Constituents wishing to reach the Congresswoman about issues were encouraged to go to hinson.house.gov.