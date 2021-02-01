Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) announced that she will serve on the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee and the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee.
“I am excited to give Iowans a seat at the table on these two critical subcommittees. In these roles, I will work to protect our nation from existing and emerging threats, focus on delivering disaster recovery resources, and help make smart investments to rebuild our country's infrastructure—all while fighting for rural priorities and keeping a watchful eye to ensure taxpayers' hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely."