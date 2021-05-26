It took only nine innings in Monday’s doubleheader against South Tama for Bobcat softball to show what coach Eric Stenberg already knew: the girls can hit.
“We’ve got several girls that are capable of hitting the ball hard and taking it out of the yard this season,” Stenberg said. “They hit well in our scrimmages and we saw it carry over against South Tama tonight.”
Benton collected 14 hits off 29 at-bats in a 10-0 win as junior leftfielder Sarah Gorkow hit the first dinger of the season, her second of two hits while sending four runs across. Gorkow joined four Bobcats-senior shortstop Alyse Harvey, sophomore centerfielder Hope Moore, freshman third base Emma Townsley-with two runs. Freshman first base Jessa DeMoss and sophomore Brooke DeRycke each had a run. Senior Katelyn Buscher got the win on the mount in four innings with six batters struck out and no errors. Senior Tegan Vogt closed out the final inning while maintaining an error-free game for Benton.
“We had two really good pitching performances,” Stenberg said. “Kate was on her game and Tegan came in with a nice inning. The defense played well for their first night.”
The Bobcats showed no signs of slowing down even as Stenberg toyed around with the lineup. The pitching staff of Moore and DeMoss continued a solid night with no errors. Benton had 11 hits off 22 at-bats, including two runs each from Buscher, freshman Jaida Lyons, eighth grader Hannah Greiner and junior Megan Kenny as a courtesy runner. Junior rightfielder Gabby McKee blasted a three-run homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game 13-1.
“The beauty of this team is our depth,” Stenberg said. “Any given night, anybody can really step up and be the star. It’s a good first night for us.”
Stenberg was able to get 14 different faces on the field and test out that depth. But in the tightest games, Benton will look to six or seven players who will need to be on the field. Positions are being competed for, especially in their young outfield.
“We’re looking for consistency,” Stenberg said. “We’ll have girls not play in a particular game just because we have so many kids we can play and develop. I want kids to keep their heads up. They’re certainly not going to have a great night every night. Go out, play with effort, be a good teammate. They’re all going to have success at some point.”
The Bobcats traveled to West Delaware on Thursday. Benton will compete in a tournament on Friday and Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.