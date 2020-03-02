A day after the boys teams were announced, the Iowa Star Conference-North announced its all-conference teams for girls basketball Friday, and Clarksville had quite the showing.
After going 20-4 this past season, three Indians players, all seniors, landed on the first team: Kori Wedeking, Janet Borchardt and Chloe Ross.
Wedeking and Borchardt both filled big scoring roles for Clarksville, as both girls averaged exactly 15.5 points per game with efficient marks from the field.
Both girls also hauled in many rebounds (Wedeking with 133, Borchardt with 127), and Wedeking led the team with 125 assists and 115 seals. Borchardt led the team with 53 blocks.
Ross scored 7.6 points per game on an efficient 58% shooting, and she posted 85 rebounds, 83 assists and 70 steals.
Also making the first team was Janesville senior Bailey Hoff and Tripoli senior Zoe Semelroth.
Hoff was the Wildcats' best player, scoring 13 points per game while leading the team with 98 assists and 54 steals. Semelroth scored 14 points per game for the panthers and led the team with 238 rebounds.
The second team featured Tripoli seniors Olivia Miller and Taylor Flaig, Clarksville senior Emma Poppe and Janesville junior Gabby Gergen.
Honorable mentions include Clarksville senior Cheyenne Behrends, Janesville junior Chloe Kiene and Tripoli senior Elle Steere.
In addition, Wedeking was named MVP of the conference, and Tripoli head coach Erika Harris was named the coach of the year.