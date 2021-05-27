Benton’s Brielle Hogan will see her softball career beyond Zittergruen Field as the senior announced her signing with Iowa Lakes Community College for the upcoming spring season.
“I’ve always loved playing softball and to go to college and play has been in the plans forever,” Hogan said. “Iowa Lakes is a great fit for me because of the coaches and players. Everyone seems to get along well and the coaches really focus on each player and what they need.”
A four-year letterwinner in softball for the Bobcats, Hogan has compiled 74 hits (.274 avg) and .954 fielding percentage as the program’s starting catcher over her high school career. She will continue to catch and play infield at Iowa Lakes.
“I’m most excited about meeting new people and playing for a great team,” Hogan said. Coach Katie and Coach Courtney are dynamic. I cannot wait to be part of this amazing team.”
“Behind the dish, Brielle has a solid arm,” Iowa Lakes Coach Katie King said. “Her ability to place the ball at the front corner of the base every time will allow her to throw out any runner in the conference. She also has great awareness behind the plate, which will put her in the position to be a leader on the field. We are excited at the opportunity to coach Brielle the next two year.”
Brielle is the daughter of Jeff and Brenda Hogan of Walford. Outside of softball, Hogan managed wrestling for two years before taking the mat herself this past year and serving as a team captain.