The following is a list of closures and service changes because of the Independence Day holiday.
Oelwein Daily Register: There will be no paper edition published for Monday and the business office will be closed. News staff will be on the job, however, so watch for updates at OelweinDailyRegister.com.
Oelwein Public Library: Closed on Monday.
Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein: No staff hours on Sunday.
Fayette County Courthouse: Closed on Monday.
Maynard Public Library: Closed on Monday.
Postal Service: Monday will be observed as a Postal Service holiday.