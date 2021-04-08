Holocaust Remembrance day was this past week on April 7th. Such remembrance days are not “celebrated” like we do other holidays on the calendar (holy days). There are a few days of the year where we do not celebrate with joy but remember with reverence, sorrow, and lament. We have 9/11 and Pearl Harbor days, both of which we remember for the loss of lives those days. But Holocaust remembrance is more than remembering a single day of tragedy and death. It is remembering the loss of millions of lives at the hands of a government that wished to exterminate an entire racial/ethnic group. It is keeping alive the stories of deep tragedy, depravation, and gruesome disregard for human life that we may never allow such monstrous behavior to be repeated.
It is also keeping alive the stories of human spirit, endurance, compassion, and fortitude. As Holocaust survivors are aging and dying, along with them are the first-hand stories and narratives of their experiences in Nazi Germany. Likewise, the veterans of WWII who liberated concentration camps and saw enormous human suffering are also aging and dying. This makes the remembering of the Holocaust even more important. When we can no longer hear the stories from survivors and witnesses, we must together culturally remember. We must not let the stories of the Holocaust fade into oblivion.
To be a Christian in the world is to witness to Jesus Christ. Witnessing to Jesus Christ is to tell the truth of how we understand the Gospel and the ways of Christ. To be a witness in the world is to be truthful and truth-bearing in our words and actions. We show others through our words and actions that to be a witness to Christ is to follow Christ – caring for the poor, the weak, the marginalized, those pushed to the edges of society.
The author and theologian Jung Young Lee points out that Jesus himself was on the margins of society in some regards. He “was born to be a marginal person. Conceived by an unwed woman, born far from his hometown, sheltered in a manger, visited by Eastern wise men rather than by the elite of his nation, and flight into Egypt: these are all inklings of what would be his life-long marginality.” To follow Christ and bear witness to Christ is to remember that he wasn’t from a dominant or powerful family or social class. Christians cannot truly follow Christ and fail to care for others at the same time – the two are incompatible.
In the case of Holocaust Remembrance, to be a Christian is to bear witness that the Holocaust was real, and awful, and should never be repeated. It is to push back any who would say that the Holocaust was fake, or use language of the Holocaust in ways that are callous, harmful, and even dangerous. During the riot at the Capital in January, one man wore a sweatshirt that said “Camp Auschwitz”. This is beyond the acceptability of Christian culture; it does not show care for the poor, the marginalized, or those at the margins of society. Instead, it is a threat to any who are imperfect by society’s measure.
Jesus Christ calls us to love one another as we would love ourselves; to love our neighbors, to love our enemies, to love those who are different from we are by country of origin, by ability, and by social standing. Jesus talked of good Samaritans, ate with gentile tax collectors, and healed the disabled. We, too, should be so brave as to stand for what is right and to remember human sins, failings, and atrocities, that they may never again be repeated.