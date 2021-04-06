Holy Cow Cake

Ingredients
1 Devil's Food Cake mix and needed ingredients according to the box
1 14 oz. can a sweetened condensed milk
2 Tablespoons a caramel ice cream topping
Frosting
8 oz. container whipped topping
8 oz. cream cheese -room temperature
3.4 oz. Jell-O caramel pudding mix (if not found in your area, sub instant vanilla pudding and 3-4 tablespoons of caramel topping)
1 cup milk
Toppings
3 regular sized Caramel Twix-chopped
Caramel and Chocolate drizzled
Instructions
Bake Devil's Food Cake according to the box's directions in a sprayed 9x13 pan
Let the cake cool slightly and poke random holes with a straw or wooden spoon handle
In a measuring cup mix condensed milk and 2 tablespoons of caramel ice cream topping
Slowly poor condensed milk mixture over the cake making sure it gets in all the holes
Let cake cool completely
Frosting
In a small bowl beat 1 cup of milk and the caramel pudding and set aside
In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream cheese and whipped topping until nice and smooth
Add the caramel pudding and whip until smooth
Carefully spread on cooled cake
Cover and chill for a 1-2 hours
Toppings
Right before serving add chopped Twix candy bars
Drizzle with chocolate and caramel