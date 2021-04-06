Holy Cow Cake

Ingredients

1 Devil's Food Cake mix and needed ingredients according to the box

1 14 oz. can a sweetened condensed milk

2 Tablespoons a caramel ice cream topping

Frosting

8 oz. container whipped topping

8 oz. cream cheese -room temperature

3.4 oz. Jell-O caramel pudding mix (if not found in your area, sub instant vanilla pudding and 3-4 tablespoons of caramel topping)

1 cup milk

Toppings

3 regular sized Caramel Twix-chopped

Caramel and Chocolate drizzled

Instructions

Bake Devil's Food Cake according to the box's directions in a sprayed 9x13 pan

Let the cake cool slightly and poke random holes with a straw or wooden spoon handle

In a measuring cup mix condensed milk and 2 tablespoons of caramel ice cream topping

Slowly poor condensed milk mixture over the cake making sure it gets in all the holes

Let cake cool completely

Frosting

In a small bowl beat 1 cup of milk and the caramel pudding and set aside

In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream cheese and whipped topping until nice and smooth

Add the caramel pudding and whip until smooth

Carefully spread on cooled cake

Cover and chill for a 1-2 hours

Toppings

Right before serving add chopped Twix candy bars

Drizzle with chocolate and caramel