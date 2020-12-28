Friday, Feb. 7. Only 24 weeks into her pregnancy, Jodi Junge of Van Horne brought Olivia Jo Housman into the world at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Nine months of fighting for her life, Tiny, but Mighty Olivia Jo is home with her family. ‘
“It was hard to process at first because I had three previous healthy pregnancies and deliveries,” Junge said. “You never go into it thinking that you're gonna have a baby at 24 weeks and five days. It was scary. We didn't really know what to expect or, or how she was gonna be when she came out.”
Olivia was 13.9 ounces and 10 inches when born. With a premature birth, many things can go wrong early such as brain bleeding and severe lung issues. According to parents Junge and Chase Housman, she did well early. Things took a turn for the worse in March, around the time COVID-19 severely limited hospitals.
“They told us they’d done everything they could and she needed to pull through,” Junge said. “Olivia went through eye surgery and was on a ventilator multiple times. She’s a feisty fighter. She did as well as she did and continues to do so to this day.”
Right before Olivia was born, Junge followed several different groups on Facebook from around the country that focused on babies facing health issues. After her daughter’s birth, the family was asked for updates through text messages. Instead, they decided to make their own Facebook page, “Tiny but Mighty: Olivia Jo” to keep family and friends informed.
“The page just kept expanding and I was doing an update almost daily while in the hospital,” Junge said. “We had wonderful people in our community and people we’ve never met reach out to us through the page. They’re telling us they pray for our family. Chase’s sister set up a GoFundMe page for Olivia and many people donated for the expenses. We couldn’t ask for better support.”
Olivia spent exactly 269 days in a hospital in care before she was finally allowed to go home and meet her siblings in person for the very first time. She was born in February and seasonal precautions were taken at the time for the flu. Of course, COVID made visiting impossible. The August 10 derecho did not help as well, leaving some damage and power off at their house. FaceTime was the only way siblings Zoey, Cole and Cali could see their baby sister until November 2.
“It’s wonderful to have everyone under the same roof for the first time,” Junge said. “We’ve had to social distance ourselves from family for a while, but we’ve allowed a few masked visits and FaceTime sessions. We're so thankful that we're able to have her home for the holidays. It’s been great to see the children enjoy time with her.”
But Olivia still has a long road ahead of her. She is blind in her right eye despite surgery and it is unclear if she will recover. Physical therapy is necessary after breaking several bones over the months. A feeding tube is still used because of the fact she’s so used to breathing tubes.
“She’ll be one in February and still working on sitting up, rolling over,” Junge said. “She's a little bit behind, but it's okay. We're just gonna help her and support her with whatever she needs,”
The family praised the doctors and nurses that helped Olivia over the long months they got to know them personally. A shift nurse will need to be hired to help the family as they take the next step forward together.
“They shared our more stressful, sometimes happiest memories,” Junge said. “Just to see their sacrifices to help our child was pretty awesome. We definitely appreciate everything that the people at the hospital did.”
To follow Olivia’s journey, check out “Tiny but Mighty: Olivia Jo” on Facebook.