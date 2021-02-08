Vinton native Patrick Horst and wife Kristine have made a running joke in the family a reality as they opened Horst Physical Therapy on Saturday, bringing therapy services without having to leave town.
“When we first started dating, I noticed and his parents noticed we could run a business together,” Kristine said. “It took some time to put two and two together, but here we are and we are very excited to be open for business.”
Patrick and Kristine, both graduates of the University of Northern Iowa, will offer therapy for any orthopedic injury, surgery or chronic pain in their space located at Kettlebell Advantage on A Avenue. Patrick’s connection to the community led him to connect with Mark Erickson to share the space in the building when kettlebell classes are not going on. The Horsts have access to the equipment in the gym as well as their own treatment area. Horst PT is independently owned and currently takes BlueCross/BlueShield, Medicare and working on accepting other health providers.
“We’ve been living here in Vinton for a couple years now and I know through Horst PT, we can make a difference for physical health in this community,” Patrick said. “When you have a surgery of any type, we want you to know you can stay right here in Vinton instead of having to go to Cedar Rapids or any bigger city for therapy.”
According to Patrick, Horst PT is currently working out a contract with Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District to provide services to school athletes and hope to be involved in athletic events “in the near future.”
“We hope to build our name and everyone can learn what we do, what we provide right here in Vinton,” Kristine said. “We’re excited to work with people in the community.”
The business was welcomed with a grand opening hosted by the Horsts and Vinton Unlimited, complete with a ribbon cutting, cake and conversation.
“I am just very excited to have Horst PT in town and believe it will be a great addition to Vinton,” Melody Snow, Director of Vinton Unlimited said. “I wish them the best of luck and hopefully they’ll be serving our community for a long time.”
Horst PT is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 319-640-9645.