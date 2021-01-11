A blazing start for Benton sophomore Jenna Twedt and the Bobcats girls basketball team would not be enough to keep visiting Marion down on Friday as the Bobcats fell 58-48.
“Marion is a good team that has dealt with a lot of injuries and sickness this season,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “Now that they are finally healthy, I knew we were in for a good game and it turned out that way.”
A sloppy start for the Indians gave the Bobcats a 16-11 start in the first quarter as they took advantage of turnovers and late closeouts on Twedt to go up. Marion gradually found their rhythm and made shots to take a temporary lead. Twedt would step up to hit seven threes in the first half alone to keep Benton in the game and the scored tied at 32 going into the locker room.
“It’s good to see Jenna shoot the ball like that because it’s really the first time she’s shot like that this season,” Zittergruen said. “I felt we didn’t do a lot of things right in that second quarter. She kept us in it that quarter.”
Marion, however, was far from finished. The Indians put together a 13-4 run in the third quarter as they focused their defensive intensity on Twedt. After scoring 26 in the first half, Marion held her to five points in the second half and the Bobcats would only make one other three from senior Alyse Harvey. Benton would put together a close final quarter, yet could not get outside shots to fall to mount a comeback.
“I don’t think we communicate very well on defense,” Zittergruen said. “Our transition was a bit slow picking up shooters, but we did improve in that area. Number 12 for Marion got hot in the second half and Marion is certainly capable. They stepped up after that first quarter and played us really well.”
Twedt finished with a new career high with 31 points, seven steals, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Junior Grace Embretson had five points, eight boards, four assists, and three steals. No other Bobcat had more than four points.
“We have to keep moving forward because we have other great teams to compete against,” Zittergruen said. “In this league, you can’t let the ups and downs get you too high or too low. Every night is against someone good.”
Benton kicked off their first of three road games on Monday at Waverly-Shell Rock and will travel to South Tama on Tuesday and Independence on Friday. The Bobcats will host Center Point-Urbana on January 19.