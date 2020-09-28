Benton volleyball welcomed Marion to town for Homecoming Week on Thursday with a strong start in the first set, but could not continue their momentum against the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A.
The Bobcats came out with fire in the first set 25-23 to stun the visiting Indians. Regaining their composure, Marion punished Benton 25-8 in the second set and 25-13 in the third set as the defense struggled to keep plays alive.
“We changed a couple different things in our defense and what we were doing in the offense,” coach Embretson said. “The girls stuck to the plan and it was working. We hit the second set and went back to our old way. We couldn’t get the ball up or get decent sets to attack on. Against a team like Marion, you can’t let that happen. They are really strong on both sides with their hitting and consistently hit different spots.”
Benton would threaten in the fourth set late as they went back to what made them successful in the first set and attacked open spots in the Marion defense. However, it would be too little too late for Benton to mount a comeback in the 25-21 loss as the Indians took three sets in a row after the initial loss.
“We hit the spots we knew they were weak and started playing with more confidence,” Embretson said. “When we start hitting shots and pressuring the defense, we have our most success. We have to bring that consistently.”
Benton junior Grace Embretson led the Bobcats with 17 kills, seven digs and five service aces against Marion. Sophomore Addison Phillips had 10 kills and nine digs, while freshman Pieper Nelson and sophomore Jenna Twedt each had three kills. Freshman Emma Townsley finished with 11 digs in the loss.
The Bobcats competed in tournament play at Cedar Rapids Prairie and will host Independence on Tuesday. Benton is 6-12 on the season.