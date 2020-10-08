Cook time: 25 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 1-2
Ingredients:
2-3 small zucchini squash (scooped out)
3-5 Tbsp finely chopped onion
3-5 Tbsp finely chopped bell pepper
3-5 Tbsp finely chopped celery and leaves
1-2 tsp garlic powder
2-4 Tbsp Italian breadcrumbs
1/4 lb. hot or Italian pork sausage
1 egg
1 tsp all-purpose flour
3 Tbsp butter
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Scoop the center out of the zucchini and save it. Set the zucchini boats aside.
2. Chop up the scooped out centers and place in a frying pan. Add the sausage, celery, onion, garlic powder, and bell pepper. Sauté all of this until the sausage and vegetables are tender and the meat lightly brown.
3. Mix the flour and breadcrumbs in with this mixture. Salt and pepper.
4. Wait a little while to let this set then mix the egg into this mixture. It shouldn't be really hot because it will fry the egg.
5. Add pats of butter to a small baking dish. Place the zucchini boats on top of the butter. Spoon the sausage mixture into the boats. Bake at 350 degrees uncovered for 20 minutes or until you can tell that the zucchini is tender.
6. Then add grated cheese on top and bake until it browns or bubbles.