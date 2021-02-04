Hot Wonton Poppers

Cook time: 10 Min Prep time: 10 Min Serves: About 30
Ingredients:
12 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c Monterey jack cheese, shredded
¾ c cooked, crumbled bacon
2 cans diced jalapeno peppers, 4 oz each
4 large cloves garlic, minced
6 green onions, diced
2 pkgs of wonton wrappers, 16 oz each
oil for frying
Directions:
1. In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers, garlic, and green onions.
2. Fill wonton wrappers with about 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture each. Moisten edges with water and fold into a triangle shape, sealing edges. Make sure edges are sealed tight.
3. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Drop a few wontons into oil at a time and quickly fry, turning once.
4. Remove when golden brown and drain on paper towels. Serve warm.