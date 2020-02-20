VINTON - After Vinton residents voted for the city to assess and collect a hotel/motel tax the benefits were recently shared with local organizations.
When the idea was first approached by Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited (VU), she shared that the city could use a portion of the funds as awards to community organizations.
She suggested that a grant application be created to allow local organization to apply for funds that would promote tourism in the community.
Nathan Hesson, Vinton council member, shared that VU’s Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) committee announced the recipients of the Hotel Occupancy Tax grant awards. Over $10,000 was provided to fund 11 different upcoming projects within the City of Vinton during 2020.
“When the application period opened we didn’t know what we were going to get,” Hesson told fellow council members.
“We were pleased that we were able to provide funds for all the applications we received,” he said.
Awards were presented to:
• ACT I/Palace Theatre - $1,000 for concession stand upgrades;
• Benton County Historical Society - $1,000 for civil war re-enactment;
• Vinton Baseball Corporation - $725 for an informational sign and Vinton map;
• Vinton Guild of Fine Arts - $1,000 for art workshops;
• Vinton Parks & Recreation - $1,000 each for nerf parties, e-sports gaming lab, skate rink floor resurfacing and Veterans Park Memorial Renovation;
• Vinton Unlimited - $1,600 for Celebration Saturday and brochure restocking;
• Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation - $1,000 for the Benton County Community Health Fair.
The total award was over $10,000.
“The next application period will begin in November for non-profit organizations,” Hesson shared.