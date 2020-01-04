We have heard for years about America’s obesity epidemic. In the 1980s, there were only eight states reporting obesity levels as high as 15 percent of their state population. Now, not a single state has an obesity rate of less than 20 percent, with nearly half having rates of over 30 percent.
Currently, Iowa has the honor of holding the title of America’s fourth fattest state, with a 37 percent obesity rate. Statistically, another 51 percent of Iowans are still overweight, and only 12 percent of Americans currently have a healthy weight.
Many of us are aware of the problem. We have heard how obesity contributes to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sleeping disorders, and a host of other problems that cost America $210 billion a year.
Many of us are actively trying to do something about our weight as well. As I type this and look at the Christmas cookies on my desk and smell the office potluck across the hall, I realize that I’m not doing as well as I would like to, but I know there are a plethora of programs out there, many freely available on the Internet, to help me find ways to increase my physical activity and decrease my caloric intake to reach a healthy weight.
One thing that many of us may not be aware of is the toll that obesity takes on others. This includes health care workers of all types. In this article, I will address those in the emergency pre-hospital setting.
First responders, EMTs, and paramedics are often the first ones to step in when someone has a major health crisis, and not a week goes by for most of us that someone else’s obesity doesn’t impact our lives.
Regardless of a person’s size, emergency workers’ first concern is always the welfare of their patients. We are in this line of work because we care and we want to help others in need. For us, one of the most stressful things we deal with is trying to help someone and not being able to provide them the care that they need.
For example, when obese patients suffer breathing problems, their extra facial tissue can make getting a good seal with a facemask difficult and prevent adequate ventilation. If a paramedic needs to intubate a patient, the increased size of their face and neck can make it nearly impossible to see where to place the tube in their throat.
Many emergencies require that patients have IV access to receive fluids and medications. In obese patients, it can be difficult to find a vein and establish a secure IV, which delays when the patient can start receiving these lifesaving interventions. Even giving injections can be challenging with larger patients as some medication must be given in muscle tissue, but we may not carry needles long enough to get through the layers of fat. This means the medication is injected in the wrong sort of tissue and doesn’t absorb properly – and doesn’t provide the desired effect.
I have also seen situations where the size of a patient prevented me from physically accessing them to provide care. Sometimes they are found lying in a way that we can’t care for them, and it requires the effort of additional resources to simply turn them over and begin CPR or other care.
Sometimes, we are unable to place C-collars on the necks of injured patients due to their size, and we may not be able to successfully measure their blood pressure if our cuff cannot wrap around their arm. Or, sometimes they take up so much space in a motor vehicle that in serious accidents, we cannot get in to assist them until the car has been cut open by the jaws of life. Even then, removing them can be a long, difficult process.
All of this makes it harder for us to do our jobs and care for our patients, which leads to higher stress and frustration, which in turn can negatively impact our focus in life-and-death situations and be detrimental to our patients. Nothing haunts us more than when we can’t provide for a patient as well as they need, which fuels the high levels of depression, alcoholism, and suicide among emergency workers.
Then comes the physical toll of caring for obese patients. Many patients suffering emergencies are unable to walk on their own and require emergency crews to physically carry them from wherever we find them to the stretcher. This can involve carrying people up and down flights of stairs and through doorways and hallways too narrow to allow multiple people to assist with lifting. Once we get them on the stretcher, we must then move them to the ambulance and lift them and the 100-pound stretcher inside.
All this lifting leads to high incidents of back and joint injuries among emergency workers. At any given point in time, 10 percent of all EMTs and paramedics are on paid leave for injuries, almost entirely due to lifting patients. I myself in the 13 years since I became an EMT have had three different occasions where I was injured severely enough lifting an overweight patient that I had to miss work to recover. Many of us now have chronic pain as a result of these injuries.
In recent years, newer motorized power stretchers and lifting systems have been invented specifically because of the obesity epidemic. They can do a lot of the lifting for us, but they can cost as much as $50,000 to install in an ambulance. Rural EMS services are already severely underfunded in Iowa, which doesn’t consider EMS an essential public service and does not give them any state funding. Many small towns cannot afford these power stretchers, which leaves emergency crews to do the lifting themselves.
When patients are too large for us to lift on our own, we are forced to call in additional resources, such as police, fire, and other ambulance crews. This causes several problems. First, if the patient is in a truly life-threatening situation, this delays how long it takes to get them to the hospital while we wait for other responders to arrive. Also, this consumes valuable resources that could be responding to other emergencies and makes other people wait longer for the help they need.
I challenge you to set a New Year’s resolution in 2020 to serve your community through the self-control and hard work it will take you to reach a healthy weight. Do it for yourself, do it for your country, and do it for those of us who work day and night to be there in your hour of greatest need.