On January 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion without excessive government restriction. It may be an understatement to say this is a controversial topic. Abortion is one of the issues of our day that is most divisive and weighs heavy on the heart. Why would I write an article on this topic after the inauguration of a new presidential administration? My concern is pastoral.
No matter where you land on this topic, it is not hard to argue how this topic reveals a deep wound for too many people. Those who carry the deepest wounds are the women who had an abortion. Women in some ways are the victims of the abortion industry. So, where does a woman find healing after being wounded deeply? Some ought to seek help from others. One source may be another woman who has gone through an abortion and has experienced a level of emotional healing. And others ought to seek help from counselors.
Part of the healing path is learning to lament. I do not mean lament in the sense of feeling bad because many already feel bad. I am using lament in the meaning of turning to God and trusting in God. Biblical laments always lead to choosing to trust God. Trusting God is my concern for this article. It will help you if you have a Bible to turn to Psalm 13.
Psalm 13 is a song of lament. Its author David cries out to God with a phrase he repeats four times in vv. 1-2. The phrase is “How long…?” Whenever you read this phrase in the Bible, it is the cry of someone in anguish. David in his affliction feels as if God has hidden his face. Perhaps you can relate to David here. I want to let you in on a little secret. God always hears when we pray. He seems silent, but he is never far away.
David progresses in the psalm in vv. 3-4 when he asks God to consider him and to answer his prayers. Everything is at stake in his prayer, even his very life. David says so in verse 3. Perhaps you can still relate to David.
David concludes this psalm in vv. 4-5. He begins with a little word, the word “but.” This word signals a shift in the psalm. David moves from crying out “how long” to “but I have trusted.” This is the move that anchors one’s trust in God. David confesses that he has trusted in God’s steadfast love. God has revealed his unwavering steadfast love to David in multiple ways. The Lord has made known his steadfast love for you in varied ways you may not have considered.
It often takes deep wounds and time and healing even partial healing for us to see the various ways God has revealed his steadfast love for us. My prayer is that you will find the Lord’s healing for your deep wounds.