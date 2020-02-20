I often ask people that question. I’m not asking for a health report on their heart organ. What I’m asking is, ‘How’s your spiritual life?’ The Bible references the heart more than 700 times, and almost all the references are to the inner man, the self.
I asked once to have a conversation with a person who was studying for their doctorate in psychology. It seems to me that the emphasis of the Bible is directly opposite of the emphasis of modern psychology. Modern psychology tries to analyze a person’s behavior so as to diagnose and label a person’s dysfunction. The Bible centers on a person’s motivations, attitudes and desires to prescribe a solution.
There is both bad and good news in what the Bible says about our hearts. The Bible has a lot to say about the heart, the inner person. The Bible says that our hearts are prone to deceit and lies and that we have the unfortunate propensity to desire what is harmful instead of what is good. The Bible tells us that foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child. The Bible says that in our natural state our hearts are full of darkness.
What the Bible says about our hearts is that there is something wrong with us. The inner man, the heart, is alienated from God. We don’t know Him, we don’t trust Him and we don’t seek Him. Instead, we seek our own desires and follow our own thinking. And the consequences are alienation, loneliness, depression, addiction, fear, anxiety, impatience, self-centeredness, cruelty, pride and hate.
That’s the bad news.
But the good news is that God, Who is rich in mercy, loves us with a relentless and passionate desire for our good. His love is relentless, but not unconditional. Those who refuse to turn away from their foolish, dark hearts will find themselves under God’s wrath, His judgment. But those who turn to Him will find forgiveness, acceptance and solutions for the wounds that life in this fallen world inflicts upon them.
If you believe in your heart (in the inner man) that God raised Jesus from the dead, you will find this to be true. He will give to the repentant heart purity. He will write His law on your heart — giving you both the desire and the power to resist the inclinations of your fallen nature and to follow instead the teachings of His love.
He will give you the ability to see how great His love and acceptance is in your life, and fill you with hope — hope that His promises and power are available to you today and forever. God gives to the repentant heart the ability to reclaim broken relationships. And to form new relationships, based not on what you can get from others, but in what you can give to others.
God transforms broken hearts into healed hearts, alienated people into friends, thieves into givers, pride into humility, cruelty into kindness, cynicism into compassion, bitterness into forgiveness, anxiety into peace.
None of these changes occur in a vacuum. Our hearts are deceitful and desperately wicked. It is only God, through His gospel, that can bring about these changes. And God does His work through love. He doesn’t force anyone to accede to His instruction. He woos us by His love. He shows us His love in the death of Jesus, His Son.
We deserve the consequences of our rebellion and rejection of God. Jesus suffered those consequences for us. On the cross, Jesus experienced the alienation of our sin when He cried out, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” Jesus suffered our shame when He hung on that cross, naked and exposed for all to see. Jesus paid the price of our sin by taking the death we deserve, shedding His blood. We rejected God, and Jesus suffered the rejection we deserve. We betrayed God and Jesus suffered the betrayal we deserve. We committed injustice and Jesus died unjustly condemned for us. All this because He loves us and gave Himself up for us.
It takes a heart of stone to resist love like that.
So, How’s your heart? Are you experiencing the love that God has for you? Or are you lurking in the darkness of your own desires and thinking? Are you seeking God’s mercy, or are you hiding from the God Who seeks your good? Are you experiencing the joy of God’s presence or laboring under the depression of your alienation from Him?
God invites you, He calls you with the authority of your loving Creator, to come to Him. To find forgiveness and freedom and fullness of joy.
Jesus says, “Come unto Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”