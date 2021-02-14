Vikettes basketball fans have seen a lot from sharpshooter Lucy Howes-Vonstein over the last four years. She has been an impact player for the program since day one as a freshman and continued to make shots for the Vikettes.
Those four years of shotmaking all led up to Saturday’s first round regional game hosting Mt. Vernon, where Howes-Vonstein surpassed 1,000 career points with none other than a three-pointer.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind,” Howes-Vonstein said. “It’s a goal I’ve strived for. Obviously I want our team to do well, but being able to hit this accomplishment has been a dream of mine. I can’t describe how it feels to hit this accomplishment.”
Picking up a postseason win also helps brighten the mood as well. The Vikettes (18-4) took down Mt. Vernon (1-20) 64-39 to advance to the regional semifinal for the second year in a row under coach Rich Haisman. It wasn’t a pretty start for VS as they trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but 28 points in the second quarter certainly helped the Vikettes get on track and on top 35-26 at halftime.
“We missed so many easy shots and couldn’t get anything going our way,” Haisman said. “Hopefully this start will get our attention and we refocus. I give Mt. Vernon a ton of credit because they were very physical. I was really impressed with their defensive effort.”
Like it had done all season, the VS pressure defense eventually wore down the Mustangs and the Vikettes cruised through the second half while holding their opponents to single digits in both quarters. While Howes-Vonstein’s 14 other points outside of her milestone shot were big, it was sophomore Abby Davis on both ends of the floor that stuck out to Haisman.
“Over the last two or three games, Abby has had it in her head to attack the basket,” Haisman said. “She's always under control. Her three point shooting has been incredible lately. She’s a defensive monster, but now her offense has taken off.”
The Vikettes advance to face another WaMaC rival on Wednesday in Williamsburg (11-11) in Vinton. VS swept the Raiders in the regular season, but the Vikettes are not looking past what the Raiders are capable of with their three-point shooting.
“It’s go-time for sure,” Howes-Vonstein said. “I know I have to step up for this team. We’re working on one game at a time, focusing on each play and building from there. This team is my family and it’s nice to have them.”
The winner on Wednesday will advance to the Regional final on Saturday at a location to be announced.