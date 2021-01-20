Hugged by comfort food

Comfort food! What’s not to love about it? It’s either something warm, creamy, filled with pasta or potatoes, or it’s sweet, rich, possibly chocolatey and came from Grandma’s recipe box.
An in-depth discussion among staff the other day revealed that quite often comfort food comes in round form, because hugs are round and that is what comfort food is all about — a delicious hug for your taste buds. Think of bowls of beef stew, homemade potato soup, mac ‘n cheese, pasta in a bread bowl, chicken and dumplings, pizza … you get the idea. Then there are doughnuts, bismarks, pies, cookies, cakes … more delectable orbs. You see where this is going?
So, the staff rests its case on the roundness of comfort food and perhaps a reason for human roundness, as well. My search for comforting recipes this week led to some round and not-round ideas to try in the coming days.
I also included a square pan of no-bake peanut butter bars in honor of National Peanut Butter Day on Jan. 24. The late man of the house would have declared that a national holiday, but then everyday was peanut butter day for him, with telltale smudges of it sometimes found in his beard. I think he would have liked the peanut butter bars.
Here is a creamy and comforting casserole to try out when the snow flies this weekend.
Chicken Doritos Casserole
Prep Time: 10 min. Cook Time: 23 min. Serves: 6
Ingredients:
Cream of chicken SUBSTITUTE (use this or you can use 1 can of cream of chicken soup)
• ¼ cup butter
• ¼ cup all-purpose flour
• ½ cup chicken broth
• ½ cup milk whole milk, evaporated milk, half & half, or heavy whipping cream can be used
• ¼ teaspoon each of garlic powder, salt and ground black pepper
For the casserole
• 3 cups chicken, cooked and chopped
• 8 ounces sour cream
• 1 recipe cream of chicken substitute the recipe listed above OR 1 can cream of chicken soup
• ¼ cup green onions chopped
• 11 ounce can corn, drained
• 2 cups Pepperjack cheese shredded
• 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded
• ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
• ½ teaspoon chicken seasoning (season salt or McCormick Montreal Chicken Seasoning)
• 3 cups Doritos chips crushed
Instructions:
Cream of chicken SUBSTITUTE
1. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, reduce the heat to medium and add the flour. Whisk, stirring frequently, until the mixture is thick and foamy, about 1 minute.
2. Slowly whisk in the chicken broth and milk. Bring to a gentle boil, whisking constantly, until the soup thickens. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the stove. You'll use all of this in the recipe.
For the casserole
1. Spray an 8x12-inch casserole dish with non-stick spray.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F.
3. If you're cooking chicken, cook, cool, and shred it. (Reserve the broth for your cream of chicken substitute.)
4. Stir together sour cream, cream of chicken soup or the substitute, green onions, corn, 2 cups Pepperjack cheese, garlic, pepper, and chicken seasoning.
5. Add shredded chicken and stir to combine. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
6. Evenly sprinkle 1 cup cheddar cheese then the crushed Doritos over the top.
7. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 350°F until hot and bubbly.
8. Remove from the oven and cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving.