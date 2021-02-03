On January 9th and 23rd, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter had 6 members attend the Ignite and Amplify FFA conferences. Sophomores Christopher Fleming, Annabelle Newton, and Josh Wiley attended the Amplify Conference to learn more about the importance of goal setting. These members were given the opportunity to meet others from various chapters throughout the state of Iowa. They learned about leadership and communication from four of the current state officers.
Freshman Sammie Lundvall, Rachel Rollinger, and Matthew Bookmeier attended the Ignite conference run by past and present state officers. These members spent the day with past and present state officers developing skills that will help them throughout their next years in FFA.
Emma Arnold, from the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter, attended the State Officer Interest Workshop on January 9th. She spent the day learning about the process of becoming a state officer and what characteristics a state officer needs. These conferences were beneficial to all members in advancing their leadership potential.