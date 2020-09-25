INDEPENDENCE – Jr/Sr High School Principal John Howard announced Thursday the latest plan for educating students.
In a letter to parents and guardians he stated:
After an incredible amount of thought and input from various stakeholders, including our Jr/Sr High School Return-to-Learn Team and administration, the very difficult decision has been made to move to a hybrid model for instruction beginning on Monday, September 28, 2020. We will only move to hybrid for Junior/Senior High School students. We believe this is the best decision to mitigate the spread of COVID19, reduce the number of students who are quarantined due to close contact, and generally keep more students in the building. We will be using our hybrid plan for student mitigation, linked here and also located on our school website. The duration of this hybrid plan will be evaluated periodically by district administration.
Each student is assigned to attend school either on A day (Monday and Wednesday) or B day (Tuesday and Thursday). Every other Friday will rotate between an A day and B day. A calendar will be sent and posted on the district website indicating which Friday is A or B.
In general, students with the last name of A-K will come on A day. Students with the last name of L-Z will come on B day. We have made plans for specific family structures, so students in the same household come on one particular day (either A or B). If you have already met with teaching staff regarding a hybrid schedule, please go by the scheduled discussed at that time. Each family will be notified through a School Messenger e-mail which day the student is assigned to attend school. In addition, students may be given a letter tomorrow (Friday) regarding their specified day, A or B. We know that Monday is a very quick turnaround time, however, we feel that it is necessary in order to continue to keep students in school and on-site. Please contact Mr. Noyes at snoyes@independence.k12.ia.us for any connectivity issues at home.
If your student is currently a remote learner, and you would now like him/her to return, please let me know. We would welcome all remote students to return.
There is no doubt that this will be a challenge for all, but we will work together and provide support as well as understanding and flexibility. I am sure you have many questions, and we will do our best to get them answered as quickly as possible.
Thank you, in advance, for supporting this decision. Go Mustangs!