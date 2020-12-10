The count-down to Christmas continues, especially if you have children in your household looking forward to a visit from Santa. Just thinking about past years of being involved in church music, getting our girls to music rehearsals, school concerts, shopping, baking, decorating and trying to keep things halfway neat around the house for company sends my heartrate up a little. And while the memories of those times remain so very special, secretly, it’s kind of nice that I have transcended to the next generation. Holiday activities have definitely shifted down a couple of gears in my house.
One of the first Christmases in my memory was with my grandparents. My mom had been hospitalized right before the holiday, I was home from school on Christmas break and my sisters were both too little for school. We had to stay with Grandma and Grandpa Ash for about a week and I was just sure they knew nothing about Santa Claus visiting since they were, well, you know, old. Grandma had an aluminum tree with a colored light projector, which I thought was really odd and not at all like real Christmas decorations. But she made up for it with her delicious sugar cookies, upon which I was allowed to put red and green sugar sprinkles.
I was lonesome for Mom and so worried Santa wouldn’t find us because we weren’t home. To my surprise, there was a beautiful life-size doll in a pink and silver gown standing next to the fireplace on Christmas morning, along with some underclothing essentials that embarrasses every kid while unwrapping in front of others.
I guess my point of this Christmas memory is to share that even when we think things are at their worst, there are wonderful memories to come from those experiences. While the holidays will be different this year and, hopefully, people will be careful not to spread the Covid virus with large gatherings, we can make memories in small, meaningful doses, so that we can be together in years to come.
Enjoy this easy one-pan casserole that bakes while you are busy multi-tasking.
Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake
Ingredients:
8 oz uncooked campanelle, penne or elbow pasta (2 3/4 cups)
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped (from 8-oz jar)*
1 jar (15 oz) Alfredo sauce
2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 cups packed fresh baby spinach leaves (from 5-oz package)
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (6 oz)
Steps:
Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
In large bowl, mix pasta, chicken, tomatoes, Alfredo sauce, water, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and pepper flakes. Pour mixture into dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake 40 minutes.
Remove dish from oven; stir mixture thoroughly. Add spinach, and stir until well mixed. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake uncovered 5 to 7 minutes or until pasta is tender and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
*Sun-dried tomatoes from a jar packed with oil and herbs can usually be found near the shelf-stable olives and pickles at the grocery store.