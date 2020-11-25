Ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers

I remember coming home from college for Thanksgiving weekend and being almost more excited for that holiday than for Christmas. Nothing like dorm food of lunchmeat, tuna, crackers, peanut butter and twinkies to make you crave Mom’s (and Dad’s) home cooking. I would catch a puddle-jumper Ozark flight from Des Moines to Waterloo. Flying student stand-by was cheap back then and Mom would pick me up at the Waterloo airport. I remember it took longer to drive from the airport to Oelwein than it did to fly from Des Moines to Waterloo.
All the way home we would catch up on my sisters, how the shoe store was doing, and of course, she would recite the whole Thanksgiving menu to me, while I dabbed at the corners of my mouth.
In later years, it was always my job to go pick up my great aunt and bring her over for the day. I look at my grandkids and niece and nephews now and think that will be their job with me someday — go get Aunt Debbie or Grandma and bring her over for the day! What goes around, comes around!
I’ve got to say, since there won’t be a feast for 25 this year, I am anticipating leftovers. I have trouble downsizing recipes, since most dishes are from memory. I think these turkey cups look like a good use of leftovers.
Turkey Cups
Cook time: 25 Min Prep time: 10 Min Serves: 6 (2-3 muffins per person)
Ingredients:
2 cans (8 each) refrigerated large flaky biscuits
6 oz cooked turkey, diced small
3½ c turkey gravy
2 c frozen mixed vegetables
1 dash poultry seasoning, if needed
1 pkg shredded cheddar cheese, 8 oz.
Directions:
1. Spray three 6 cup muffin pans with cooking oil (or one 12 and one 6 cup pan). You’ll make a total of 16 turkey cups.
2. Gently pull each biscuit to about double its original size. Gently press each one into a cup being sure to completely fill the cup and the top edge is at or above the top of the cups.
3. Mix leftover turkey, gravy, and vegetables. Add seasoning if the gravy was not previously seasoned. A pinch of sage and marjoram can be used if you do not have poultry seasoning.
4. Put a heaping tablespoon of the mix into each cup until there is a small mound above the edge of the pastry.
5. Sprinkle a generous amount of cheese on top.
6. Bake in a 350°F oven for 22 minutes or until the cups are golden brown.
7. If you prefer to make a small pot pie, split biscuit tops in half. Place one half in the muffin tin, add chicken mixture and top the muffin with the other half of the biscuit. Be sure to prick with a fork or toothpick.