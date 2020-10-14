I know I’ve mentioned this before, but our family meals were scheduled events when I was growing up. Of all the nights of the week, Wednesday was always dedicated to meatloaf, most often with baked potatoes and green beans.
Meatloaf is one of those dishes that every cook lays claim to as “his or her own” recipe. My Grandma Ash used torn bread and milk with egg, onion, salt and pepper in her meatloaf. She topped it with a little ketchup. My mom made her meatloaf with oatmeal, a little tomato juice or sauce, onion, egg, salt, pepper and garlic salt. If you wanted ketchup, you put it on your own plate. I have made my meatloaf both ways with bread and milk, or oatmeal and tomato juice, but I use a combination of ground beef and ground pork since our local Fareway has very lean ground pork. I’m more liberal with spices since my family cries at the sight of onions or any other chopped vegetable in the loaf. I also top the meatloaf with ketchup before baking.
I think my younger daughter has the most interesting way of making meatloaf. She mixes 1½ pounds of ground beef and a ½ pound of ground pork. In a separate bowl she crushed a sleeve of saltine crackers and adds in about a cup of ketchup, mixing it up until it looks like the ground meat. She then combines the two bowls, adds an egg, spices and puts it in a loaf pan, topping it with a thin layer of ketchup before baking. I think it’s delicious and often request some leftovers when I know she is baking it.
I have included a couple more unique meatloaf recipes to try on your next meatloaf night.
Bacon-wrapped BBQ Meatloaf Stuffed with Cheese
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients:
MEATLOAF
1 lb. ground beef
1 egg
2 Tbsp bbq sauce (your favorite, I used Jack Daniels original)
1/4 c dry seasoned breadcrumbs
1 1/2 tsp Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/8 tsp sea salt, optional
2 clove garlic zested or minced
1/4 tsp rounded, dry mustard
1/4 tsp rounded, oregano
1/4 tsp rounded, basil
1/4 tsp rounded, black pepper fresh ground
2-3 green onions, white and green part, chopped finely
1/2 small green bell pepper, small dice
1 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese (reserve ¼ c for top)
TOPPING
3 slices bacon cut in half (6 smaller slices total)
2 Tbsp bbq sauce
1 Tbsp rounded, light brown sugar not packed
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Get out a 9x13 baking pan. Do not use a bread pan. You can line this with foil to help with clean up, or just spray with a non-stick spray. Set aside.
2. Keep hamburger in the refrigerator until the last minute. In a bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, minced garlic, dry mustard, oregano, basil, pepper, onion and bell pepper. Stir it around a bit to get everything mixed. Add the 2 tsp bbq sauce and egg; mix. Grab the rest of the ingredients ... this will go quickly so the "loaf" holds its shape.
3. Take the hamburger and add this to the bowl, QUICKLY mix together with clean hands ... forget the spoon. Place 1/2 of the hamburger mix in the center of the pan. Make a "well" with your hand so it looks like a hollowed out 1/2 potato. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese and gently press it in.
4. Add the second half of the hamburger on top and press it together and shape like a log.
5. Lay the bacon strips on top of the loaf.
6. Smear the last 2 tbsp of bbq sauce on top of the bacon. Sprinkle brown sugar on top of the sauce and put this into the oven for 60 minutes. (temp should be 160°F internally)
7. After 60 minutes, you can sprinkle the remaining 1/4 c cheese on top and return it to the oven for 5 minutes, just to let the cheese melt. If you don't want to do this, you can just stuff all the cheese inside and leave the outside to the bacon and bbq sauce.