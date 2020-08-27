COVID-19. Derecho. Civil unrest and riots. Strong, even hateful political division. It can all be discouraging and depressing. We shake our heads and mutter “What is wrong with people?” or “When’s it going to end?” or “Enough already!!!” Corrie ten Boom’s family hid Jews in their home in Amsterdam, Holland, during World War II. Betrayed and arrested by the Nazis, Corrie and her sister Betsy ended up in Ravensbruck concentration camp. Corrie survived, Betsy did not. After the war Corrie wrote The Hiding Place, the story of how she and her Christian faith survived Ravensbruck and the loss of her family. She spent the rest of her life sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ and His offer of forgiveness, love, and eternal life. At one point in her travels she met one of the guards from Ravensbruck and in a powerful moment of God’s grace forgave him and accepted him as a brother in Christ as he had become a Christian after the war. Two insights Corrie gained from her experiences speak to our situation: “There is no pit so deep, that God’s love is not deeper still” and “If you look at the world, you’ll be distressed. If you look within, you’ll be depressed. But if you look at Christ you’ll be at rest.” In spite of devastating grief and abject horror Corrie found God’s presence to be the only thing she was certain of. Skeptics can dismiss such certainty but Corrie and thousands like her have found God’s presence to be the most real thing of all in the midst of chaos, violence, and destruction. God’s deep and limitless love allowed Corrie to focus on the Christ who was powerful enough to defeat death itself. I’m still learning to let the deep love of God and the rest offered by Christ to hold and comfort me in the painful and out-of-control circumstances life throws at me. But when I do let go and fall into that love and rest I find it to be more real than my circumstances. There’s still pain and uncertainty but over it all there’s a sense that God in Christ is there and whatever the future holds He holds that future in His powerful, gracious, loving, and merciful hands. I encourage you in these chaotic times to look to Christ and be at rest in Him.
If you look at Christ you'll be at rest
- Brian Channel Wesley Methodist Church
