A new model for Iowa high school football classification will be presented to the Iowa High School Athletic Association by the Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA), according to a release for the association.
“The Iowa Football Coaches Association will propose changes in classification to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.These changes come from a list of possible options received from the IAHSAA last spring.”
The IFCA’s proposed model would include the following classes: 5A, 4A, 3A ,2A, 1A, A and two classes of 8 player football. IFCA’s release did not include how the classes would be broken down. The proposal is pending approval by the IHSAA.