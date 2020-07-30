The following are guidelines released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) regarding fall sports amid COVID-19 concerns. More information is available on each of the athletic unions' websites.
Cross Country (Boys and Girls) - General Considerations
-No hugging, shaking hands, or fist bumps.
-Cross country meets may consider using staggered, wave or interval starts. Note at the current time the state qualifying meet and state meet will be using the traditional mass start. Consideration should be given to the format of the meet, including having different levels run on different nights.Possible Rule Modifications: Consider widening the course to at least 6 feet at its narrowest point. Consider widening the starting grids including skipping boxes at the starting line.
-Finish: Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as easier to distance at finish. With no FAT timing system consider alternative means of finish place and time to address congestion at finish line. An example includes writing down the bib numbers of finishers rather than tearing bibs.Consider using image-based equipment at finish to assist with picking place to avoid congestion.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and exercise equipment.
-Pre- and Post-Event Ceremony: Establish cross country specific social distancing meet protocols including the elimination of handshakes before and after the meet.
Considerations for Coaches:
-Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents.
-Consider conducting workouts in “pods” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
-Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.
-Team Camp Considerations – Social distancing from other teams as much as possible is strongly recommended. Coaches should consider the number of individuals within the camp. Also, the size of the tents including whether to include the sides of the tent should also be considered.
Considerations for Students:
-Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies.
-Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing. Individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
-Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.
-Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
-Cloth face coverings are permitted.
-Bring your own water bottle.
-Start Protocols: Student-athletes should have individual bags and locations for sweats – no mass piling of team clothing.
-Finish Protocols: Student-athletes should remain upright and walk through the chute with the understanding that there will be times that a participant may need medical attention.
Considerations for Parents
-Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.
-The use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged. In addition, social distancing is strongly encouraged as much as possible for non-participants, parents, coaches, officials, and other event volunteers.
Football
Social Distancing
-Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. Recommendations include:
-Spacing between players while stretching and performing drills so that players remain 6 feet apart.
-Avoid close congregating of players while receiving coaching instruction.
-The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends that workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together. Coaches should keep a record of who is in each pod to facilitate contact-tracing if necessary.
-Schools should take steps to separate the different levels of their football programs into different areas so that potential contamination can be limited in case of a positive case. This includes use of locker rooms.
-The IHSAA will be expanding the team box for the 2020 season to each respective 10-yard lines, providing 30 additional yard for players and personnel to spread out. This adoption is for players only. Coaches are still mandated to be inside the 25-yard lines. Coaches may enter the expanded team box area for supervision purposes only.
-Only essential personnel are permitted on the field of play.
The field of play is defined as the area within the boundary lines and the goal lines.
Essential personnel are defined as players, coaches, athletic trainers, and officials.
All others, i.e., ball attendants, managers, video people, media photographers, etc. are considered non-essential personnel and are to be on the sideline, maintaining social distance of 6 feet apart.
-Coaches and officials should follow 6 feet social distancing when interacting with each other.
-Depending on team size, schools should consider whether roster limits (including travel rosters) should be implemented to improve social distancing.
-For the mock coin toss, the referee, umpire and one designated representative from each team. Coin toss should take place in the center of the field with designated individuals maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. No handshakes prior to and following the coin toss. For the overtime procedure, same procedure as used at the start of the contest for the coin toss.
-Teams shall NOT exchange handshakes following the contest – teams can acknowledge opponent with other appropriate non-contact measures.
Scrimmages
For the 2020 football season, scrimmages against another school are still permitted. Intra-squad scrimmages are also permissible.
Volleyball - General Guidelines
-Schools are asked to read a Public Address Announcement at the start of each match to encourage social distancing (arm test) and to remind spectators to do their part in keeping their student-athletes on the court.
-People (players, coaches, officials, spectators, etc.) feeling sick or that have been exposed to someone sick, should not attend or participate in competitions or practices.
-The IGHSAU strongly encourages all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings whenever possible.
Pre-Match Procedures
-Attendees for the coin toss is limited to one coach from each team, one captain from each team, first referee and second referee. All six individuals must maintain a social distance of 3 to 6 feet. Face coverings are strongly encouraged to be worn by all pre-match conference attendees.
-Rosters are to be submitted directly to the officials’ table before the 10-minute mark. Roster submission at the pre-match conference is suspended indefinitely.
-Teams are required to bring their own volleyballs to use for warm-ups for away matches. (Volleyballs must be marked to help with identification purposes when traveling with volleyballs.)
-Teams are not allowed to warm-up outside of the court near their opponents while their opponents have the court for the 6-minute portion of the 5-6-6 warm-up protocol, UNLESS there is another court area for them to utilize. It is permissible for teams to share the court for the 5-minute ball handling portion of warm-up as teams will be socially distanced by the net.
During Matches
-Eliminate spectator seating in the first two rows if possible.
-Avoid playing matches simultaneously on side-by-side courts if possible.
-Pre- and postgame handshakes between teams are prohibited. Teams should acknowledge their opponents with a wave, bow, etc. after introductions and/or after the match.
-Teams are not to switch benches between sets. In the event there is a clear and distinct disadvantage, teams may switch sides, observing all social distancing protocols. Officials will determine if a disadvantage is present.
-Bench personnel should observe social distancing as much as possible. Coaches, players and other bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while on the bench.
-All players are allowed to stand near the bench area (not just those in the active rotation) to help with social distancing if needed.
-All players must sanitize their hands before and after warm-ups, at all timeouts, between sets and anytime they leave the playing court. Coaches are strongly encouraged to sanitize their hands as often as possible as well.
-Host schools must have at least three volleyballs to use for the in-game ball rotation to allow for volleyballs to be sanitized while not in use. The host school will be responsible for sanitization of the in-game volleyballs in the rotation. Volleyballs should be removed from play and sanitized frequently and any time a volleyball is touched by a spectator.
-Players and coaches should practice social distancing of 3 to 6 feet when addressing the second referee and during substitutions. Players are encouraged to utilize the substitution zone closer to the attack line rather than nearer the net for social distancing purposes between players and the second referee.
-Attendees for the deciding coin toss are limited to one coach and one captain from each team, first referee and second referee. All individuals must maintain a social distance of 3 to 6 feet. Face coverings are strongly encouraged to be worn by all deciding set coin toss attendees.
-Teams are not to switch benches before a deciding set. In the event there is a clear and distinct disadvantage, teams may switch sides, observing all social distancing protocols. Officials will determine if a disadvantage is present.
Considerations for Student-Athletes
-Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies (water bottle, hand sanitizer, face covering, towel, etc.)
-Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
-Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.
-Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
-Cloth face coverings are permissible.
-Bring your own water bottle.
Considerations for Parents
-Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.
-The use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged. In addition, social distancing is strongly encouraged as much as possible for non-participants, parents, coaches, officials, and other event volunteers.
Girls Swimming and Diving
Pre-Meet/Practice Procedures
-Disinfect pool area before and after practice.
-Leave the facility as soon as reasonable possible after practice; no congregation after swimming.
-Suggest increasing chlorine levels to 2.0 (CDC FAQ: There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Additionally, proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus)
-Encourage athletes to use their own training equipment or state that equipment is not to be shared.
-Encourage the use of live streaming events.
Considerations for Student-Athletes
-Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies (water bottle, hand sanitizer, face mask, towel, etc.)
-Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
-Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.
-Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
-Cloth face coverings are permitted.
-Bring your own water bottle.
Other Meet Guidance & Considerations
-Swimming Warm-up Areas: Establish multiple sessions for warm-up periods to limit number of swimmers per lane. Restrict the number of swimmers in competition area. Limit number of swimmers per lane during warm-up and warm-down periods.
-Diving Warm-up Areas: Limit number of divers during warm-up by creating multiple sessions. During competition, divers may not approach the board until their turn to compete. Hot tubs should not be permitted. Dive order sheets should be posted in multiple areas to reduce number of divers viewing at the same time.
-Teams Seating and Lane Placement: Keep the teams on opposite sides of the pool and require the home team to compete in lanes 1-3 and visitors to swim in lanes 4-6.
-Post race: Swimmer finishing that finish their individual race along with relay anchors that finish in the water should swim to the opposite end of the starting blocks and exit to limit contact with timers.
-Preparing Athletes for Competition: Athlete clerking areas should be eliminated.
-Handshakes: No handshakes between teams.