Sports Editor
Benton and Center Point-Urbana have been shifted into different classes for the upcoming 2020 high school football season. The changes will take effect for just one season before the IHSAA makes reconsiderations.
The Bobcats will move up to Class 3A, District 6 in the new season, going up against the likes of Clear Creek-Amana, Grinnell, Newton, Oskaloosa and Xavier, Cedar Rapids. Last season, Benton went 8-2 as a member of Class 2A, District 7 while earning a postseason berth.
Meanwhile, the Stormin’ Pointers are moving down, going from Class 3A to Class 2A. They’ll play in District 6 along with Mount Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg. Solon and South Tama also made the move down from 3A along with CPU. Last season, the Pointers went 4-5 in Class 3A, District 4.
Each class will still have 16 playoff qualifiers with one winner from each of the districts and at-large bids for the remainder of the spots.