In many ways, summer is “easy street”. This is true for multiple reasons. First, there is often a better flow of money in households in summer months; contractors, construction workers, seasonal employees have the most work to do when the weather is good and the daylight lasts longer. Youth are able to get part-time summer jobs. Some of the major expenses of winter – extra clothing, more gas for the vehicles, higher power bills – are not so prevalent during the summer.
Families with children can put their worries about school work, school activities and sports, and academic achievement away for a few months to recharge. Children are able to play outside for longer periods of time.
Older individuals are able to get around more freely without the complications of icy sidewalks or trying to balance an umbrella with a walker. Vehicles don’t need to be scraped free of icy and snow. Getting anywhere – near or far away – is more convenient when you don’t have to check for winter driving conditions.
But an inevitable part of summer “easy street” is also taking a 3-month hiatus from church. (Wait! If you’re not a church-attender, keep reading.) Summer is a good time to get on the road for vacations and weekend camping. Going to church can often fall down the priority list.
Yet summer is one of the best times to do work on our faith and spiritual practices. For all the same reasons summer can feel easier, so it makes carving out time for faith easier. When we have lighter schedules, fuller wallets, entertained children, and easier movement, we have more time to grow in faith. We can channel our faith through the surrounds of nature, or take time to read a book on spirituality, or give attention to a local mission program. We can spare that extra few minutes to sit with coffee and watch the sun rise, or visit a friend and watch the garden grow.
If you are a church attender who ‘takes summer off’ from worshiping , there are now a plethora of opportunities to connect to faith communities and church services online. This past year has seen an absolute explosion in churches across the nation and abroad who are now live-streaming services, putting recorded services up online, and offering digital access to programming. You can be sitting on a beach or on a mountain and tune in via internet connection to a place down the road or a thousand miles away.
In the Church calendar, summer is classified as “Ordinary Time”. That is to say, it’s the time when major Church holidays aren’t happening. But it can be Extraordinary Time if we use it to deepen our connections in faith. May your summer be a time of rest, rejuvenation, and a strengthening of your spiritual faith.