The 2019 Inaugural Deck the House Contest saw 25 houses and 8 businesses vie for the title of the best in Vinton

Vinton Parks and Recreation Department would like to Congratulate all our Inaugural Deck the House contestants.

We are proud to announce our winners:

2019 Champion - Frankie Dulin and Jessica Dulin

2nd Place - Mary Bell

3rd Place - Sherrie Weaver-Goggins

Business Champion- Tootsies

All Residential winners please pick up your prizes at the Vinton Recreation Center.

We appreciate everyone who participated who took the time to decorate their houses and share in the holiday spirit.

From the VPRD Family to yours. Happy Holidays!