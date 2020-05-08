INDEPENDENCE — Independence’s baseball program recently gained a new head coach. Matt Miller, an Independence native, recently returned home after teaching in Texas and southern Iowa.
After graduating from Independence High School in 1993, Miller played baseball at Upper Iowa University, making an appearance at the Division III World Series.
“I was lucky to be part of a great baseball program at Upper Iowa,” said Miller. “I had some great experiences there, and it’s just an awesome place to be.”
After graduation, Miller headed south.
“After college, I couldn’t wait to get out of Iowa to find warm weather,” he said. “I loved it in Texas, but as I got older I was feeling a bit more pull to get back closer to family.”
Miller and his family moved to the Independence district this past fall, and Miller has been teaching high school social studies. He he didn’t expect to coach baseball, but that the opportunity was hard to pass up.
“I have been nothing but impressed by all of the people who put in the work before me on building up some amazing facilities,” said Miller. “I love being involved with the game at any capacity, and I’m very appreciative of the people who have worked hard to build up the baseball program here in Independence. “
In addition to using Independence’s impressive facilities, Miller said he is also looking forward to working with the program’s dedicated athletes.
“I think we’ve got a really good group of guys,” said Miller. “They look like a group that likes to compete. As a coach, that’s really exciting to see because that’s the name of the game. We want to go out there, compete, and represent our community well.”
Independence Athletic Director Justin Putz looks forward to seeing Miller succeed.
“We are excited to have Coach Miller as our next baseball coach,” said Putz. “Coach Miller has a tremendous track record of success at all his stops. He has led teams to conference titles, the state tournament, and coached a state championship team. We are equally excited about his passion for Independence and working with student athletes.”
Miller hopes the team can appreciate the time they’ll spend on the field. With COVID-19 in the mix this year, it is unclear when high school baseball can begin.
Miller, and the rest of Iowa’s baseball and softball coaches, are awaiting guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Department of Education, and the Iowa High School Athletics Association regarding a start date for practices and games. Announcements are expected around June 1.