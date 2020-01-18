INDEPENDENCE – Parker Sweeney, 17, the son of Dan and Jen Sweeney of Independence, will start his senior year of high school next week. Why this time of year, you may ask? Because Parker returned late Monday night from a five-month experience of a lifetime – he was a foreign exchange student in Santander, Spain.
Located on Spain’s northern coast, Santander has a population of approximately 172,000 people. What drew Parker to Santander specifically was that during the 2018-19 school year, his family hosted a student, Javi Iza, from that city. Javi’s experience here in Iowa was the beginning of a close relationship between the Sweeneys and the Izas.
“There are a number of similarities between our families,” said Parker’s mother, Jen. “We each have three children, and the ages of our kids are very similar. They [Javier and Cristina Iza, Javi’s parents] even got married the same year we did!”
The other Sweeney children are Ellie, 15, and McAllister “Cal”, 11. Besides Javi, the Iza family includes son Pablo and daughter Cris.
Javi was the second foreign exchange student to make his home with the Sweeneys. The family previously hosted a young man from Argentina. This year, Alexa “Lex” González from Monclóva, Coahuila, Mexico, has made the Sweeney home her own while she spends the school year in Independence.
As I looked across the table at Parker in the family’s comfortably open dining area, I saw a young man who is glad to be home but misses his host family, friends, and country terribly. “I’ve spoken with them [the Izas] every day since I’ve been back,” he said.
He’s still adjusting to a different time zone, culture, and language. His time in Spain was a “total immersion” in the Spanish language.
“My hosts and friends in Spain told me that my Spanish and my accent really improved while I was there. I can’t remember when it [thinking and speaking naturally in Spanish] clicked for me. Now, I’m making the transition back to speaking English again,” Parker said.
In high school, he took the Spanish classes that are offered, Parker credits his speaking and comprehension abilities to his boss at Del Rio, Miguel Hernandez.
“He took time out of his day to work with me. I could read some Spanish, knew some vocabulary, but Miguel made a big difference in my speaking,” Parker said.
Spending time at work around Miguel and other native Spanish speakers enhanced his appreciation for the language. And Parker hopes to learn at least one or two more languages in the future.
Parker took a number of classes – all in Spanish, with the exception of an English class – while he attended school in Santander. His other courses included biology, chemistry, psychology, math (calculus level), language arts, and philosophy. According to Parker, school here in the U.S. is more “specific,” and there is more homework.
“In space, classes are lecture-based. There isn’t so much homework. I compare the classes there to be more like college is here. You have to put in the time to study. And most classes are mandatory there. Here, we have more choices,” Parker said.
Coming home in time for the big weekend snowstorm is another culture shock for Parker. He said 50 degrees is considered “cold” in Santander. He experienced only two or three weeks of sunshine while there. Rain was the norm.
“When we would have a break from class and go outside, the sun would come out,” Parker said. “The rain returned when we went back to class,” he said.
Unlike many foreign exchange students, Parker didn’t go through one of the big companies that arranges student travel abroad. While these companies help with matters such as insurance, background checks, acceptance to a host country school, proof of funds, and placement with a host family, they also charge a lot to provide those services.
So, Parker handled all of those details himself. Javi’s family had invited Parker to stay with them during a visit they made to Independence around Easter time in 2019, so that was one thing to check off the list. The visa process was difficult. Eventually, he contacted the office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, and the staff there walked him through the paperwork.
Now that he’s back home, Parker will graduate from high school in May. But before he earns his diploma, he’ll have two associate degrees from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. After high school, he’ll attend the University of Iowa. Parker plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
In summary, Parker plans to play soccer for the Mustangs this spring. He’s bummed that he missed the successful football season experience last fall, but has no regrets about spending five months abroad.
“I made some really, really good friends,” he said.
Lex and Ale
In addition to Parker, two other young people with study abroad experience were at the Sweeney house on Thursday. Lex González is living with the Sweeneys this school year. When asked about the climate difference, she said, “When it 28 degrees at home, there’s no school!”
In Mexico, she lives with her parents and younger brother, Alan. Her older brother, Carlos, is in college.
During her time in the U.S., Lex has traveled to Spain with the Sweeneys during a November visit to see Parker. She’s also been to Chicago, Wisconsin, Des Moines, and Maquoketa Caves. She really likes school here, where she is a wrestling cheerleader and has a part in the upcoming musical.
“My mom to New York as a foreign exchange student,” Lex said, “and I would look at her scrapbooks and dream of coming here.” Her older brother also was an exchange student in New York.
She added, “We see a lot of American movies in Mexico, and that’s what my experience here has been like.”
After completing her senior year of high school in Mexico next year, Lex plans to attend college and hope to become a school psychologist.
Ale [pronounced “ALL-ay”] Nozal of Santander, Spain, is spending her school year in the U.S. with Jen and Matthew Horak and family of Rowley. At home are her parents David and Mar, and siblings Carlota and Guillermo. Since coming here, she has traveled to Indianapolis, Chicago, and Arizona.
She noted how well-equipped the classrooms are here. “The school provides everything,” she said. She and Lex both find that classes are easier here.
Initially, Ale had applied to be an exchange student in Canada. She finished runner-up in a scholarship competition that would have paid for half of her expenses there. Her grandfather encouraged her to try again. That’s how she came to Iowa.
“You have to take the opportunity [to study and travel abroad],” she said.
Previously, Ale spent two summers – two weeks each – in England and Ireland. She is also a wrestling cheerleader and has a part in the musical here.
According to the girls, there are six exchange students attending IHS this year.