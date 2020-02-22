BUCHANAN COUNTY – The 2019-20 school year has been a successful and exciting year for the Independence FFA Chapter. The year started with an officer retreat for the new officers, where they bonded as a team and worked on leadership skills.
The first chapter event was a back-to-school barbecue, where new and current FFA members met and talked about plans for the year.
This year, the FFA chapter was able to build on its community service project, Fed in the Field. This year for Fed in the Field, more than 150 meals were delivered to local farmers while they were harvesting. Chapter members also got to participate in the planting and harvesting of the FFA test plot this year, which was very successful.
The chapter has competed in many different events, including state meat judging, state soil judging, dairy judging, pork congress, vet science CDE, and nursery landscape CDE. This year, the agricultural communications team placed ninth at state, and the meats judging team received third at state.
Members also attended the recent Legislative Symposium in Des Moines, where they advocated for agriculture education while speaking with local legislators.
Many chapter-bonding events were held, including pumpkin carving and Christmas cookie decorating.
A number of FFA members showed at county fair this year, and four competed at state fair. Fourteen members attended the 2019 National FFA Convention, where they went to workshops about leadership and other topics. February 23-28 is National FFA Week, and it is jam-packed with events this year.
The 20 members competing at subdistricts on February 26th Hawkeye Community College are preparing for the first leadership CDE contest of the year. The entire chapter is also preparing for their banquet on April 5.