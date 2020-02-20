Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Weiland

Independence’s Kale Wieland tangles with Winterset’s Zeke Hoven Wednesday at the State Duals Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Wieland won by a 9-0 major decision.

 ROGER JOHNSON | INDEPENDENCE BULLETIN JOURNAL

DES MOINES — Davenport Assumption defeated Independence, 41-28, in the match for third place at the State Duals Tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines.

Second-seeder Independence began its day in Wells Fargo Arena by defeating seventh-seeded Winterset. The Mustangs scored four pins and three major decisions in the 45-24 win.

Then the third-seeded Williamsburg Raiders topped the Mustangs  44-25

The loss to the Assumption Knights left the Mustangs in fourth place.

West Delaware defeated Williamsburg 39-3, to win the Class 2A title.

In the Mustang’s dual with Winterset:

At 145, Winterset’s Jack West won a 22-8 major decision over Teegan McEnany.

At 152, Winterset’s Tyler Brown pinned Mitch Johnson at 1:14.

At 160, Independence’s Matthew Doyle won a 14-5 major decision over Brady Barringer.

At 170, Independence’s Cole Davis pinned Kade Forsyth at 1:45.

At 182, Independence’s Marcus Beatty won a 6-3 decision over Riley Hoven.

At 195, Independence’s Korver Hupke won a 17-6 major decision over Kory Pike.

At 220, Independence’s Christian Kremer pinned Henry Tromba in 15 seconds.

At 285, Winterset’s Dugan Tolley won a 3-0 decision over Dylan Reuther.

At 106, Independence’s Kale Wieland won a 9-0 major decision over Zeke Hoven.

At 113, Dalton Hoover pinned Travis Allen at 1:50.

At 120, Independence’s Carter Straw pinned Jake Porter at 2:19.

At 126, Independence’s Isaiah Weber pinned Keegan Jensen at 3:16.

At 132, Winterset’s Bryce Hatten won by an 18-3 technical fall over Caden Larson.

At 138, Winterset’s Kruise Kiburz pinned Tyler Trumblee at 1:43.

Against Williamsburg:

At 152, Williamsburg’s Gable Dayton won a 6-2 decision over Johnson.

At 160, Doyle won a by a 23-8 technical fall over Riley Holt.

At 170, Davis pinned Lucas Spratt in 35 seconds.

At 182, Nick Marovets pinned Beatty at 3:06.

At 195, Kremer pinned Max Meade in 31 seconds.

At 220, Billy Grout won an 11-0 major decision over Hupke.

At 285, Cole Cremeens won an 11-0 major decision over Reuther.

At 106, Wieland won a 5-3 decision over Tytan Guerrero.

At 113, Gavin Jensen pinned Hoover at 4:46.

At 120, Kayden Gryp won a 5-3 decision in overtime over Straw.

At 126, Weber won by a 19-4 technical fall over Chase Malloy.

At 132, Sam Van Dee pinned Larson at 1:33.

At 138, Jalen Schropp pinned Tyler Trumblee in 28 seconds.

At 145, Kam Royster pinned McEnany at 3:28.

Against Davenport Assumption,

At 160, Assumption’s Eli McCracken pinned Doyle at 1:24.

At 170, Davis won by a 12-4 major decision over Logan Schimanski.

At 182, Beatty won a 9-5 decision over John Argo.

At 195, Hupke won an 8-6 decision over Assumption’s Joe Walsh.

At 220, Kremer pinned Aiden Morgan in 42 seconds.

At 285, Seth Adrian pinned Reuther at 2:37.

At 106, Derrick Bass pinned Wieland at 2:17.

At 113, Hoover pinned Jacob Maes at 1:49.

At 120, Straw won a 5-4 decision over Ethan Forker.

At 126  Weber won a 6-0 decision over TJ Fitzpatrick.

At 132 Noah Gonzalez pinned  Larson at 1:02.

At 138 Michael Macias pinned Trumblee at 1:52.

At 145, Parker Terronez pinned McEnany at 2:41.

At 152 Evan Forker pinned  Johnson at 3:00.

