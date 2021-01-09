WINTHROP – The best team in the state came to town on Tuesday night and they were not very good guests, putting a whoopin’ on the Buc boys’ basketball team. North Linn showed the sparse crowd why they are sitting atop the rankings, and I’d say they are the best team I have seen in a long time.
The Bucs battled hard and never quit, but shots were hard to come by against the smothering defense of the Lynx that trapped all over the court.
“Very tough game and matchup for us,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker. “They do everything so well and take away everything you want to do as a team.”
While I watched the teams warm up before the game, I said to myself, “Self…North Linn doesn’t look very big, EB should be able to get it inside.” But their three “bigs” were 6’2”, 6’2”, and 6’3”. And their other 6’2” starter didn’t play. So, I was wrong. They have size, but they win their games on the defensive side.
It was hard for the Bucs’ top scorer, Kaiden Gage, to even get shots off with all the double teaming and pressure the Lynx put on every ball handler. It was 46-7 at the half, and North Linn would run away with this one, winning 85-24.
“They get you playing faster than you are comfortable with, forcing you into mistakes,” added Coach Lamker. “You try your best to prepare for them, but it is so hard to simulate their speed and anticipation in practice. They are not #1 in the state by accident.”
Junior Adan Hackett led the way for the Bucs with 7 points, while junior Kaiden Gage and senior Harley Nelson had 4 points each. Nelson brought down 6 rebounds. Sophomore Dalton Kortenkamp scored 3, as did junior Kirby Cook. Sophomore Chance Beeh also had 3 points.
1 2 3 4 T
North Linn 23 33 16 13 85
East Buch. 2 5 7 10 24
The Bucs fall to 0-7 on the year and were back on the road Friday night, traveling to Central City (0-6). Stats will be in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be at Lisbon (3-4) today with a 2:45 p.m. start.