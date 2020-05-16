JESUP – On June 1, we will find out if there will be a high school softball season – or any resemblance of one. In preparation of the 2020 year, let’s take a look at the Jesup softball team.
Head Coach Rod Elson is entering his 17th season at the helm, compiling a career record of 509-160. Pretty impressive, to say the least, but Coach Elson has a pretty impressive group of girls returning in 2020 to expand on a 2019 record-setting season, which saw the J-Hawks go 30-10 overall and 14-2 in conference play.
Jesup lost in the regional finals last year, but this new season should see the team compete for a conference title and a trip back to Fort Dodge.
In 2019, the J-Hawks team set two school records – an all-time-high team batting average for a season of .376 and a .523 slugging percentage for a season. Another striking accomplishment in 2019 was the strikeout to at-bat ratio. The team only struck out 80 times in 1,024 at-bats. That comes to two strikeouts per game on average.
“We lost three seniors off last year’s team that were very good hitters, but I know we have some good hitters that will be able to get the job done,” added Coach Elson.
The J-Hawks have a lot of that nucleus back for the upcoming season. They return eight starters, but will have to replace last year’s starting pitcher, graduated Rhianna Bigwood and her 21-7 record. It looks to be senior Zoe Miller (third team all-state), who will toe the rubber for the J-Hawks in 2020. Miller had 10 starts last year with 15 appearances, compiling an 8-3 record with an impressive 2.74 earned run average. Sophomore Alexis VanderWerff started three games last year as a freshman
Jesup will have a strong hitting team, and they will need that to help out an inexperienced pitching staff. Zoe Miller batted .438 last year and stole 42 bases. Senior Kristin Sadler (second team all-state) returns after posting an impressive .418 batting average with eight home runs. These two girls are “on-base machines” with an over .520 on-base percentage between the two of them.
Another senior, Jenna Jensen, hit .402 during the 2019 season and led the team in doubles with 16 (tied with Miller). Andrea Gibbs, a senior, will catch and play outfield. Gibbs started all 40 games last year as a junior, had a .318 average, and led the team in sacrifices with 11.
Haley Nie, a sophomore, comes off an outstanding freshman campaign, batting .313 and stealing 10 bases, while sophomore Alexis Larson batted .315 with 21 runs batted in (RBI). Another sophomore, Jacie Lange, is a utility player that contributed immensely last year as a freshman and was second team all-conference as an eighth grader when she batted .411. Junior Alexis Harris is a returning starter from last year’s team, and she will play outfield again this year.
Returning players vying for playing time this year will include junior Kendra McCombs, an outfielder who started seven games last year and batted .429 in limited at-bats. Sophomore Alexis VanderWerff started three games on the mound last year and was a base running specialist, scoring 24 runs and stealing nine bases for the J-Hawks. Caelor Wymore and Rylynn Delagardelle are freshmen who saw some limited varsity action last year as eighth graders. According to Coach Elson, all these girls will be competing for starting positions or game situation roles this year.
Promising newcomers are Savvy Behn (freshman), Laney Pilcher (eighth grade), and Klair Kite (eighth grade).
Coach Elson commented, “We return seven defensive starters and have strong backups everywhere. We will have a new starter at shortstop and second base, but have several strong candidates, and several options to play those positions. We return two pitchers with varsity experience, and their performances will determine a lot of our success.”
Jesup should be the favorite to win the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) conference title, with defending champ Columbus competing with Jesup. Hudson should also be strong.